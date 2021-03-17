Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

AVGO stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.31. 71,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $42,296,570. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

