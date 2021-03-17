Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 9,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,746. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.