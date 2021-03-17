Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $29.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,054.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,032.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,756.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

