Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 4.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 404,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,455. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

