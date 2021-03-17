Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,312,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.68. 65,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $352.42. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

