Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $246.07. 202,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

