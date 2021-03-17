Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107,938. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.