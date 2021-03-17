Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 170,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,322 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

