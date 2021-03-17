JUST (JST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $616.69 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $201.03 million and approximately $616.69 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00463951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00143961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.35 or 0.00604770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

