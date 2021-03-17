JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $412,285.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. JustBet has a market cap of $435,061.89 and approximately $412,285.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,483,481 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

