JustBet (WINR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $463,483.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 90.2% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $535,109.96 and $463,483.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,737,917 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

