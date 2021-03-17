JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $78.31 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $179.24 or 0.00306029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00459917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00157860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00579339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

