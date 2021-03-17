K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Andrew Robert Melbourne Sells 54,255 Shares

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Andrew Robert Melbourne sold 54,255 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £160,052.25 ($209,109.29).

Shares of K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. K3 Capital Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

