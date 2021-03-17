KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 782,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 641,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 357,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $642.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

