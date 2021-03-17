Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post sales of $26.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

