Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Update

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

