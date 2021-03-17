Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.65

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.65 and last traded at $224.40, with a volume of 14652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.