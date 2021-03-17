Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.86. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.