Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £568.61 million and a PE ratio of 337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 287 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.01.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

