Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £568.61 million and a PE ratio of 337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 287 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.01.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.