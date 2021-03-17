KARMA Trading 74.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and $437.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004448 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

