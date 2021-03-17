Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $6.16 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $360.66 million and $257.17 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00010478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00229812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.78 or 0.04404938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,396,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

