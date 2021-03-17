Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.81 or 0.05262546 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.