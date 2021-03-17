KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

