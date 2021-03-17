KBC Group NV Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $878,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

