KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of KBR opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

