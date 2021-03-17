KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $335.39 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $12.22 million and $5.05 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for $335.39 or 0.00578482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00061594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00076698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.59 or 0.00573654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.