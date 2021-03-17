Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $875.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 875 ($11.43) and last traded at GBX 851 ($11.12), with a volume of 11668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The company has a market capitalization of £618.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 676.59.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.