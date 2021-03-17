Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,107 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 410,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

