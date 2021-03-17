Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 215,614 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,614 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

DBD stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

