Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 98,670 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Titan Machinery worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.92.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

