Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,615 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,615 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

