Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,771 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,771 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of West Bancorporation worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $420.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

