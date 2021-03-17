Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 370,135 Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $33.74.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

