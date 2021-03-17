Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of ROIC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.11.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

