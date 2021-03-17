Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 336.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,382 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

GLDD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $465,278. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

