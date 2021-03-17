Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 512,363 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Cerus worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerus by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 646,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 156,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,555 shares of company stock worth $4,105,042 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

