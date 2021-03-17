Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of GMS worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.