Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Echo Global Logistics worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

