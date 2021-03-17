Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of NorthWestern worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

