Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of The Manitowoc worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

