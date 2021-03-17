Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,751 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Noodles & Company worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

