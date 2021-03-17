Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 294,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,382,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

