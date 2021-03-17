Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,523 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

