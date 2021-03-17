Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,318 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,318 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Installed Building Products worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 202.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

