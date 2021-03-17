Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

