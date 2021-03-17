Kenneth Pienta Sells 13,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Pienta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40.

CUE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,502. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

