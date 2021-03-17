Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,401 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

