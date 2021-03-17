KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $41.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 31,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,191. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.