KeyCorp Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $227.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in STERIS by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

