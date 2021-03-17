Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,811 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.